Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.91 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 167.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 171.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.167.31171.20-15.233.09-27.22-0.78-46.41-24.07-35.91-19.16