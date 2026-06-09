Zel Jewellers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 23.45 croreZel Jewellers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.50% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 109.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.4524.04 -2 109.4695.59 15 OPM %3.416.28 -8.139.59 - PBDT0.210.57 -63 5.995.32 13 PBT-0.050.39 PL 4.964.30 15 NP00.21 -100 3.453.27 6
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST