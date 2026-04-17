Zen Tech gets arms manufacturing licence to make cannons for air defence, C-UAS systems

Zen Technologies announced that it has been granted an arms manufacturing licence by the Government of India under the Arms Act, 1959.

The licence authorises the company to manufacture 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm and 40mm cannons, which are used in air defence, naval operations and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) roles.

These rapid-fire cannons are designed as last-layer defence systems against drones, loitering munitions and low-flying aerial threats. When integrated with fire-control systems, radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and programmable ammunition, they provide enhanced precision and protection for strategic assets and infrastructure.

The development is expected to strengthen Indias indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the IDDM framework.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

The consolidated net profit jumped 37.9% to Rs 54.77 crore on 16.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 177.82 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zen Technologies zoomed 5.81% to end at Rs 1,614.35 on the BSE.