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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 141.64 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 27.83% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 141.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.64158.22 -10 OPM %27.1340.60 -PBDT56.4982.55 -32 PBT48.6376.21 -36 NP34.4647.75 -28

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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