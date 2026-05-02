Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 45.20% to Rs 178.08 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies declined 68.80% to Rs 31.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.20% to Rs 178.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 193.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 687.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 973.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales178.08324.97 -45 687.69973.64 -29 OPM %27.8442.44 -35.6238.36 - PBDT70.25158.74 -56 320.09421.49 -24 PBT64.41153.99 -58 295.70406.07 -27 NP31.53101.05 -69 193.45280.24 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST