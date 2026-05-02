Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 68.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.20% to Rs 178.08 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 68.80% to Rs 31.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.20% to Rs 178.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 324.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 193.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 687.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 973.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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