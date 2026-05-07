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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Zen Technologies has unveiled a suite of new products and advanced defence technology solutions at the North Tech Symposium 2026 held at Prayagraj.

The products and solutions launched by the Company are as follows:

AI-Powered Zen Anti-Drone System Zen Suraksha Cybersecurity Suite Zen Anti-Drone Simulator Zen Vrishab Unmanned Ground Vehicle, designed for combat, logistics and casualty evacuation roles 12.7mm and 30mm Smart Ammunition Airburst Solution Zen HyperStrike Long-Range System (400+ km) Zen Bijli Directed Energy Weapon (Laser System)

These launches underscore the Company's sustained focus on developing indigenous, next-generation defence capabilities across counter-drone systems, cybersecurity, unmanned platforms, simulation, advanced munitions and directed energy solutions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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