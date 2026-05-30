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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zenith Health Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 2.62 crore

Net loss of Zenith Health Care reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.623.43 -24 10.5211.33 -7 OPM %-17.560.58 --1.050.88 - PBDT-0.360.13 PL 0.290.52 -44 PBT-0.420.05 PL 0.030.29 -90 NP-0.340.11 PL 0.010.07 -86

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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