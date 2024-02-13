Zenith Health Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 3.89 croreNet profit of Zenith Health Care remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.893.66 6 OPM %4.114.64 -PBDT0.150.17 -12 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.100.10 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content