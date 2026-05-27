Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 54.51% to Rs 11.29 croreNet profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.51% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1804.35% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.18% to Rs 53.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2924.82 -55 53.38119.09 -55 OPM %-22.94-8.22 --30.42-4.41 - PBDT0.593.46 -83 5.062.43 108 PBT0.112.97 -96 3.140.48 554 NP1.392.78 -50 4.380.23 1804
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST