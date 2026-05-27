Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.51% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.51% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1804.35% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.18% to Rs 53.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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