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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 9.60 crore

Net loss of Zenotech Laboratories reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.608.64 11 OPM %8.8528.47 -PBDT1.293.05 -58 PBT-0.611.28 PL NP-0.460.99 PL

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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