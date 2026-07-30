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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 0.99% to Rs 183.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1385.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1508.301385.00 9 OPM %14.6515.21 -PBDT274.70263.70 4 PBT246.20240.60 2 NP183.80182.00 1

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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