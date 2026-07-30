Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 0.99% to Rs 183.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1385.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1508.301385.0014.6515.21274.70263.70246.20240.60183.80182.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News