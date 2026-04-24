Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1450.40 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 19.39% to Rs 210.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1450.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.21% to Rs 774.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 5687.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5280.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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