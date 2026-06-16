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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies gains after appointing Brahma Pandey as Senior Vice President

Zensar Technologies gains after appointing Brahma Pandey as Senior Vice President

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Zensar Technologies rose 1.25% to Rs 457.75 after the company announced the appointment of Brahma Pandey as senior vice president, effective 15 June 2026.

The appointment was approved by the company's board of directors through a resolution passed on 15 June 2026.

Brahma Pandey is a seasoned business and sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in the global technology services industry. He brings extensive expertise across the manufacturing and high-tech sectors and currently serves as vice president and head of sales, manufacturing, and high-tech at Infosys. Over the course of his career, Pandey has established a strong track record in driving business growth, managing large portfolios, and acquiring new clients across highly competitive markets. He is recognised for his strategic leadership, commercial acumen, and focus on delivering long-term business value and client success.

 

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics, serving over 145 global clients.

On the financial front, Zensar Technologies reported a 19.39% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 210.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 176.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 6.73% to Rs 1,450.40 crore from Rs 1,358.90 crore in the year-ago period.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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