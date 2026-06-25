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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India allots 9.48 cr equity shares under bonus issue

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India allots 9.48 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India has allotted 9,48,37,920 paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs. 5/- each in the ratio of 5:1, i.e., 5 (five) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- each held by the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members of the Company and in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on 24 June 2026, being the Record Date.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 56,90,27,520 divided into 11,38,05,504 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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