ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit declines 14.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 1066.18 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India declined 14.63% to Rs 104.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 1066.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 975.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1066.18975.5612.9313.49172.33196.86140.05164.15104.48122.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News