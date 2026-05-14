ZF Commercial Vehicle gains as Q4 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 146 cr

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India rose 1.30% after its consolidated net profit jumped 15.47% to Rs 146.32 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 126.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys revenue from operations jumped 14.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,155.23 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 196.57 crore, up 16.43%, compared with Rs 168.82 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 14.94% YoY to Rs 1000.23 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 686.39 crore (up 13.11% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 169.83 crore (up 31.19% YoY) during the period under review.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid on or before August 22, 2026.

The companys 22nd AGM is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2026, while the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the final dividend has been fixed as July 10, 2026.

The board also approved an investment proposal in its wholly owned subsidiary, ZF CV Control Systems Manufacturing India, through subscription to its proposed rights issue.

Under the proposal, the company will subscribe to 3 crore 0.01% non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (NCOCRPS) of face value Rs 10 each at par, aggregating to Rs 30 crore.

Further, the board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:1, subject to shareholders approval and other regulatory clearances. Shareholders will receive five equity shares of face value Rs 5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date.

The company has fixed June 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the bonus issue, while June 25, 2026, has been fixed as the deemed date of allotment.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, part of ZF Group Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, is a market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. The company provides industry-leading solutions in the autonomous, connected and electric (ACE) domains to commercial vehicle industry in India.

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