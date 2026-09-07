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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZF Steering's Maharashtra-based electrical division commences commercial production

ZF Steering's Maharashtra-based electrical division commences commercial production

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

ZF Steering Gear (India) said that DriveSys Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has successfully commenced commercial production at its electrical division located at Nagapur, Ahilyanagar District, Maharashtra.

The division would undertake the manufacturing of moulded case circuit breaker (MCB/ MCCB), residential current circuit breaker (RCB) and electrical coil. It has the capacity to produce 12,00,000 MCBs per month, 40,000 RCBs per month and 1,50,000 electrical coils per month.

ZF Steering Gear (India) is engaged in the business of production & assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors.

The company had reported 59.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.42 crore on a 14.1 % rise in total income from operations to Rs 157.85 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

 

The scrip shed 0.61% to end at Rs 663 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:16 PM IST