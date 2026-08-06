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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 94.18 crore

Net Loss of Zim Laboratories reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 94.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94.1871.76 31 OPM %2.605.94 -PBDT-0.202.43 PL PBT-5.57-2.43 -129 NP-4.02-1.87 -115

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST