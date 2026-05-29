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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 44.33 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 44.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 160.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3347.39 -6 160.12172.91 -7 OPM %1.11-7.13 --5.20-10.66 - PBDT2.29-2.92 LP -7.06-14.38 51 PBT-3.54-7.95 55 -29.91-34.50 13 NP-4.20-7.64 45 -31.16-40.31 23

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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