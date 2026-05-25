Zodiac Energy consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 211.12 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 12.61% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 211.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 21.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 543.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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