Zodiac Energy consolidated net profit rises 160.97% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.63% to Rs 141.81 croreNet profit of Zodiac Energy rose 160.97% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.63% to Rs 141.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.8198.05 45 OPM %11.159.91 -PBDT12.125.65 115 PBT9.813.67 167 NP7.022.69 161
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST