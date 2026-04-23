Zodiac Energy receives LoI for a solar power project in Zambia

Zodiac Energy has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an international entity based in Zambia for execution of a turnkey solar power project for designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, packing and forwarding, dispatch, transportation with transit insurance, delivery on site on DAP (Delivery on Place) basis for a Ground Mounted Solar PV Power Plant 6 MWp DC, 5 MW AC & 1 MWh BESS at Lusaka, Zambia. The aggregate value of the said order is US $3,288,000.