Zodiac Energy receives LoI for a solar power project in Zambia
Zodiac Energy has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an international entity based in Zambia for execution of a turnkey solar power project for designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, packing and forwarding, dispatch, transportation with transit insurance, delivery on site on DAP (Delivery on Place) basis for a Ground Mounted Solar PV Power Plant 6 MWp DC, 5 MW AC & 1 MWh BESS at Lusaka, Zambia. The aggregate value of the said order is US $3,288,000.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST