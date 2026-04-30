Zodiac Energy receives solar power project worth Rs 5.44 cr
Zodiac Energy has received a purchase order from an entity based in Gujarat for supply, installation and commissioning of a captive Ground Mounted Solar PV Power Plant of 1.87 MWp DC capacity at Rajkot, Gujarat under the Gujarat Renewable Power Policy, 2024 (Open Access Model).
The aggregate value of the said order is approximately Rs 5.44 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST