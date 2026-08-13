Zodiac-JRD-MKJ consolidated net profit rises 137.14% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 12.95 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 137.14% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.9512.78 1 OPM %11.5812.52 -PBDT1.481.01 47 PBT0.920.35 163 NP0.830.35 137
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST