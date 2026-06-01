Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.79% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.79% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 795.24% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.87% to Rs 45.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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