Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.33% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 272.73% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.33% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.234.203.854.290.430.120.410.110.410.11

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