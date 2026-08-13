Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.33% to Rs 6.23 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 272.73% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.33% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.234.20 48 OPM %3.854.29 -PBDT0.430.12 258 PBT0.410.11 273 NP0.410.11 273
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST