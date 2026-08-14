Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 73.44% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.44% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.110.64 73 OPM %12.61146.88 -PBDT0.200.40 -50 PBT0.190.39 -51 NP0.150.30 -50
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST