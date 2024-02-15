Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.020.059950.003600.000.200.270.140.210.050.14