Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 64.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore
Net profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020.05 -60 OPM %9950.003600.00 -PBDT0.200.27 -26 PBT0.140.21 -33 NP0.050.14 -64
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

