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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures rose 133.33% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.48% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 114.38% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.900.30 200 3.431.60 114 OPM %37.78276.67 -67.35218.75 - PBDT0.710.31 129 2.001.20 67 PBT0.690.29 138 1.931.14 69 NP0.630.27 133 1.541.01 52

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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