ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilZR Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.88 -100 OPM %0139.77 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST