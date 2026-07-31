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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales decline 50.63% to Rs 615.21 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 19.70% to Rs 118.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.63% to Rs 615.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1246.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales615.211246.05 -51 OPM %9.6111.29 -PBDT138.27178.80 -23 PBT133.36154.29 -14 NP118.4998.99 20

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST