Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.63% to Rs 615.21 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 19.70% to Rs 118.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.63% to Rs 615.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1246.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.615.211246.059.6111.29138.27178.80133.36154.29118.4998.99

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