Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 80.32% to Rs 187.33 crore

Net loss of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 25.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.32% to Rs 187.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 951.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 458.24% to Rs 919.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.87% to Rs 3199.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4436.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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