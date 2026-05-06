Zydus' Ahmedabad unit completes USFDA inspection

With seven observations

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted GMP surveillance Inspection for the company's Unit 9 facility located at Zydus Biotech Park, Changodar, Ahmedabad. The inspection was conducted from 27 April to 5 May 2026.

The inspection closed with seven observations. There were no data integrity related observations. The company will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations expeditiously.