Zydus' Ahmedabad unit completes USFDA inspection
With seven observationsZydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted GMP surveillance Inspection for the company's Unit 9 facility located at Zydus Biotech Park, Changodar, Ahmedabad. The inspection was conducted from 27 April to 5 May 2026.
The inspection closed with seven observations. There were no data integrity related observations. The company will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations expeditiously.
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST