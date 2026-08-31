Zydus announces positive topline results from completed EVIDENCES-X Phase II(b) trial

For evaluation of efficacy and safety of Saroglitazar Magnesium in patients with MASH

Zydus today announced positive topline results from its completed EVIDENCES-X Phase II(b), prospective, multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Saroglitazar Magnesium in patients with Metabolic dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and fibrosis.

The liver biopsy-driven EVIDENCES-X study enrolled 189 subjects who were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive Saroglitazar 2 mg, Saroglitazar 4 mg or placebo over a treatment period of 52 weeks. The study successfully met its primary endpoint of resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of fibrosis at week 52 with the treatment difference of 26.5%. In addition to achieving the primary endpoint, the study demonstrated encouraging findings across key secondary and exploratory endpoints, including improvements in liver histology parameters, steatosis, inflammation and ballooning assessments. Further details would be presented in the upcoming Liver Congress.

The EVIDENCES-X trial was led by Prof. Naga Chalasani, M.D., Interim Chair, Department of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Prof. Arun J. Sanyal, M.D., Division of Gastroenterology, Virginia Commonwealth University, as co-Principal Investigators.

Metabolic dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) and MASH, continue to represent significant unmet medical needs globally. Experts estimate that approximately 25% of adults worldwide are affected by MASLD, while MASH affects an estimated 5% to 20% of the adult population. MASH is characterized by hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and hepatocellular injury and can progress to advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, and death.

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