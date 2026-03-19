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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus launches India's first portable and foldable spacer - Aerolife Mini

Zydus launches India's first portable and foldable spacer - Aerolife Mini

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has launched Aerolife Mini, a next-generation pMDI enhancer marking a significant step in the company's strategy to drive drug device led innovation that in respiratory care. Aerolife Mini is India's first portable and foldable spacer, making it highly convenient to use. Zydus has launched this device under an exclusive licensing arrangement with AeroDel Technology Innovations.

Aerolife Mini introduces a compact, foldable, and ready to use design that fundamentally redefines how spacers are used. The drug device is expected to achieve better drug deposition, improve compliance enhance patient confidence and provide greater convenience.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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