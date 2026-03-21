Zydus launches Semaglutide injection under three brand names in India

Zydus Lifesciences has launched Semaglutide Injection under the brand names - SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA and ALTERME, upon patent expiry in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided its approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of both Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity indications.

Unlike current treatment options, which often require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as they progressively titrate their dosage, Zydus offers an innovative reusable multi-dose novel pen device. This advancement will enable clinicians and patients to conveniently select and administer different dose strengths from a single pen, thereby improving adherence, enhancing convenience, and significantly lowering the overall therapy cost. Zydus' Semaglutide injection will be available in 15mg/3ml cartridge and will be manufactured at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad. The average monthly cost of the treatment will be approximately Rs. 2,200.

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