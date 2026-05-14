Zydus Life spurts as board to mull share buyback; arm signs deal to acquire Assertio

Zydus Lifesciences rallied 5.58% to Rs 991.30 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 19 May 2026 to consider buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Meanwhile, the companys subsidiary, Zydus Worldwide DMCC (Zydus Worldwide) through its wholly owned acquisition subsidiary Zara Merger Sub Inc., has signed a definitive agreement with Assertio Holdings, to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio for $ 23.50 per share in cash. The deal represents total consideration of approximately $166.4 million on a fully-diluted basis, calculated using the treasury stock method.

Assertio is a U.S. based pharmaceutical company focused on specialty and oncology supportive-care therapies with its novel product ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim xnst), approved by USFDA for long-acting G CSF biologic for the prevention of febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. Its turnover was $ 68.23 million in current year 2025.

This transaction will help Zydus to secure an immediate U.S. specialty oncology commercial footprint in the U.S and serves as a platform to expand its oncology specialty portfolio. Assertios over 170 community oncology accounts and buy-and-bill infrastructure are expected to strengthen Zydus oncology platform.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Zydus will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio common stock. The transaction will be followed by a merger, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of Assertios outstanding shares. Subsequently, Zydus will acquire the untendered shares through a second-step merger at the same offer price.

The tender offer is expected to commence within five business days following the date of the merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the financial year 2026-27, subject to satisfaction of all closing conditions.

Zydus Lifesciences is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, Zydus Lifesciences' net profit rose 1.82% to Rs 1042.10 crore while net sales rose 32.34% to Rs 6780.40 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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