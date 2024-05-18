Zydus Life spurts on reporting robust Q4 numbers

Zydus Lifesciences locked in 5% upper circuit of Rs 1,140.45 after the pharma major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,182.3 crore in Q4 FY24 steeply higher than Rs 296.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,547 crore in Q4 FY24, significantly higher than Rs 485.8 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,630.5 crore, registering the growth of 29.9% as compared with Rs 1,255.6 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 29.5% in Q4 FY24 as against 25.1% in Q4 FY23.

Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs 351.6 crore in Q4 FY24, marginally lower than Rs 354.1 crore posted in Q4 FY23 (6.4% of revenues). The Capex (organic) increased 4.21% YoY to Rs 212.6 in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from formulations business stood at Rs 1,380.6 crore in Q4 FY24, up by 7.1% YoY. The business accounted for 26% of consolidated revenues. Branded business grew faster than the market with 8% YoY growth.

Revenue from US Formulation business stood at Rs 2,523.5 crore in Q4 FY24, up 12% YoY and 36.9% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $ 304 mn

The Base business continued to expand sequentially during each quarter of the year on the back of volume expansion and new product launches. The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues.

Emerging Markets (EM) and Europe formulations business registered revenues of Rs 496 crore, up 13% YoY. The business accounted for 9% of consolidated revenues. The demand scenario remained strong across all key geographies.

Revenue from API Business jumped 15% YoY to Rs 143.6 crore in Q4 FY24 while revenue from alliances & others jumped 23% YoY to Rs 47.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company has received approval for 12 ANDAs (incl. 4 tentative approvals) during the quarter.

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, We are happy to close the year on a strong note, driven by robust performance across our businesses. Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels. This strong performance is a testament to our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are wellpositioned for future growth and innovation.

Meanwhile, The companys boards has recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.44% to Rs 5,533.8 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,010.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.