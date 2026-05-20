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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences concludes its investment in Torrent Urja 25

Zydus Lifesciences concludes its investment in Torrent Urja 25

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences and its various subsidiaries has invested balance 9.01 crore for subscription of 90,17,848 equity shares under Tranche 2, 3 and 4 of Torrent Urja 25, representing 22.06% of its paid-up share capital.

Pursuant to the same, the transaction of subscription of shares of Torrent Urja 25 is consummated on 19 May 2026.

In June 2025 under Tranche 1, the company and its subsidiaries had invested Rs 3.86 crore for subscription of 38,64,792 equity shares of Torrent Urja 25, representing 22.06% of its paid-up share capital.

 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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