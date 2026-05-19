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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 8.68% to Rs 1272.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6290.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7434.406290.20 18 OPM %34.3633.79 -PBDT2565.602129.50 20 PBT2057.201891.60 9 NP1272.501170.90 9

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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