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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences enters into JV with Sunshine Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences enters into JV with Sunshine Healthcare

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

To establish pharma manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka

Zydus Lifesciences and Sunshine Healthcare today announced the setting up of a strategic joint venture company - Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences, with an investment commitment of over USD 20 million to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka, strengthening local production and reducing import dependence.

The facility, to be located at the Board of Investment zone in Horana, will be developed on nearly four acres of land. The foundation stone was laid today, marking the formal commencement of the project. The plant will focus on manufacturing pharmaceutical products for Sri Lanka's retail market, improving access to high-quality medicines while supporting national supply chain resilience.

 

The joint venture combines Zydus' global expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing and technical know-how with Sunshine's strong local market presence and healthcare distribution capabilities. The partnership will support technology transfer, build local manufacturing capability, and create employment, contributing to the long-term development of Sri Lanka's healthcare ecosystem. The initiative comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka prioritises domestic production in essential sectors. By strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, the venture is expected to enhance supply security, reduce reliance on imports, and improve the affordability and availability of medicines.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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