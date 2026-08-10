Zydus Lifesciences gains after launching once-daily nebulised COPD treatment

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of REVAHALE (Revefenacin), India's first once-daily nebulised long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) indicated for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

REVAHALE is the first and only once-daily LAMA available in India that combines once-daily dosing with nebulised administration, offering a treatment option for COPD patients who require nebulised therapy.

The company said the therapy is designed to provide sustained 24-hour bronchodilation through a single daily dose. It is intended to address challenges associated with inhaler-based therapies, particularly among elderly patients and those with severe respiratory impairment.

COPD is a major public health challenge in India and a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. According to the company, some patients face difficulties using handheld inhalers due to cognitive limitations, severe breathlessness or an inability to generate sufficient inspiratory effort for effective drug delivery.

REVAHALE uses a nebulised delivery platform that reduces dependence on inhalation technique and inspiratory flow. The therapy is compatible with standard jet nebulisers, providing flexibility and ease of use for patients and caregivers.

Zydus said clinical studies of revefenacin have demonstrated significant and sustained improvements in lung function among patients with moderate to very severe COPD, while maintaining a favourable safety profile. The drug is designed to provide sustained bronchodilation over 24 hours through once-daily administration.

Zydus Lifesciences is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.68% to Rs 1,272.5 crore on 16.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,587 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 0.49% to Rs 1,120.70 on the BSE.

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