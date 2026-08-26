Zydus Lifesciences incorporates WoS in Gift City
For undertaking treasury activitiesZydus Lifesciences has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Zydus Global Treasury Centre IFSC (Gift City Company) on 25 August 2026. The objective of the new subsidiary is to undertake the business of Global and / or Regional Corporate Treasury Centre and to carry out treasury activities and treasury services.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:31 PM IST