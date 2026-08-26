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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences incorporates WoS in Gift City

Zydus Lifesciences incorporates WoS in Gift City

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

For undertaking treasury activities

Zydus Lifesciences has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Zydus Global Treasury Centre IFSC (Gift City Company) on 25 August 2026. The objective of the new subsidiary is to undertake the business of Global and / or Regional Corporate Treasury Centre and to carry out treasury activities and treasury services.

 

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:31 PM IST