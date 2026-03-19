Zydus Lifesciences launches Aerolife Mini, India's first portable foldable pMDI

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Aerolife Mini, a next-generation pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) enhancer, marking a key step in the company's strategy to drive drug-device-led innovation in respiratory care.

Aerolife Mini is Indias first portable and foldable spacer, designed for convenience and ease of use. The device has been launched under an exclusive licensing agreement with AeroDel Technology Innovations.

According to the company, India faces a growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchiectasis, driven by factors such as rising air pollution, smoking, recurrent infections, and delayed diagnosis. Millions of patients rely on long-term inhaled therapies to control symptoms and maintain quality of life.

While inhaled medications are central to treatment, effective delivery remains a challenge. Real-world studies indicate that nearly 94% of patients make at least one critical inhaler technique error, reducing drug efficacy. Spacer devices improve lung deposition by reducing coordination errors, but most existing products are bulky, difficult to transport, and require repeated assembly, limiting adherence.

Aerolife Mini addresses these limitations with a compact, foldable, ready-to-use design, aiming to improve drug deposition, enhance compliance, boost patient confidence, and provide greater convenience.

This launch aligns with Zydus Lifesciencess long-term strategy of building innovation-led, patient-centric respiratory franchises.

Zydus Lifesciences operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company across research, development, production, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 1,102.64 crore on a 32.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,780.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 1.94% to Rs 888.45 on the BSE.

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