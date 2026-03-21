Zydus Lifesciences launches semaglutide injection in India

Zydus Lifesciences has announced the launch of semaglutide injection in India under the brand names Semaglyntm, Mashematm, and Altermetm, following the expiry of the drug's patent in the country.

The company said the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier approved the manufacturing and marketing of the Semaglutide injection for the treatment of both Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity indications.

Zydus stated that, unlike existing treatment options that require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens during dose titration, it is offering a reusable multi-dose pen device. This innovation allows patients and clinicians to select and administer different dose strengths from a single pen, which the company claims will improve adherence, enhance convenience, and reduce overall treatment costs. The semaglutide injection will be available in a 15 mg/3 ml cartridge and will be manufactured at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad. The company said the average monthly cost of therapy is expected to be around Rs 2,200.

Zydus also highlighted that diabetes and obesity are major public health challenges in India. Citing the International Diabetes Federation, it noted that 8.9 crore adults in India are living with diabetes, representing 10.5% of the adult population. The company further pointed out a sharp rise in obesity prevalence among adults, increasing by 91% in women and 146% in men, underscoring the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the country.

Zydus Lifesciences operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company across research, development, production, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 1,102.64 crore on a 32.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,780.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.63% to settle at Rs 890.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News