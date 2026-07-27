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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.7, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 13.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.7, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23972.3. The Sensex is at 76761.63, up 0.92%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25548.15, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.4 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1108.1, down 0.12% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd jumped 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 13.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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