Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 2.1%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1012.55, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% drop in NIFTY and a 13.93% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1012.55, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has risen around 7.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24551.05, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1016.25, up 2.03% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 12.17% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% drop in NIFTY and a 13.93% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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