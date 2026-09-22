Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.6%, up for five straight sessions

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1168, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% fall in NIFTY and a 20.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1168, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 5.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27021.15, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1172, up 0.49% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% fall in NIFTY and a 20.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News