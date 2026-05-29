Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.81%, up for five straight sessions

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1105.45, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% fall in NIFTY and a 15.5% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1105.45, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 23.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24716, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1114.05, up 2.08% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 18.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% fall in NIFTY and a 15.5% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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