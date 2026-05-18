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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 62.10% to Rs 1476.10 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 5.76% to Rs 162.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.10% to Rs 1476.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.15% to Rs 197.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 346.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 3940.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2691.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1476.10910.60 62 3940.002691.20 46 OPM %18.3020.87 -12.9414.11 - PBDT232.60186.60 25 418.00381.30 10 PBT177.30173.40 2 271.30352.90 -23 NP162.00171.90 -6 197.20346.90 -43

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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